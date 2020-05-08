Do you want to improve your pronunciation? Google lens has brought such an easy solution for you. It has added a new tool that can help you to correct your pronunciation and also helps you to pronounce accurately the word from other languages, in case you are learning a new language. The app is helping you to practice your pronunciation.

Google Lens Can Now Speak the Scanned Text for You

It is very easy. You only have to scan the text with the lens of the camera and then tap the listen button. It can read a single word as well as a paragraph for you.

It is also helping you when you are unable to understand even the simple text, You can select the word or concept and do a Google search which will bring some helpful results from Wikipedia and other sites as well.

According to GSMA: