Google Lens for Desktop Chrome Got These Amazing Features

Google lens has been a part of Chrome mobile apps since 2019. Google has been trying hard to integrate Lens into other apps so users can quickly find relevant information about images. Later on, the Lens was also integrated into the Desktop Chrome. However, the latest update has brought a bunch of new features for Google Lens users on desktop chrome.

When Lens first arrived on desktop Chrome, right-clicking on an image brought up a “Search image with Google Lens” option. When clicked, you were taken to a lens.google.com/search website with the image in question. However, the new update brings three new options: Search, Text, and Translate.

The search feature is the default image finder. However, you now get a “Find image source” shortcut that opens Google Images. On the other hand, Text and Translate allow you to click and select a portion of text, copy, listen, translate, or search for it. The two tabs are interchangeable, too, so you can copy text from Translate and translate words (or sentences) from Text.

The Translate UI is very similar to the mobile app’s interface. First, Lens auto-detects the language, although you can set it manually. It then displays the translations directly over the original text and lists them on the right sidebar, where you can easily copy them if you wish. You can even open the text right inside translate.google.com for a more robust experience.

The changes will be available for users on Chrome 100 for Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS in the coming days.

