In the latest update, Google is introducing the option for users to store their timeline directly on their device, diverging from the default cloud storage. The Timeline feature in Google Maps provides a consolidated overview of users’ travel history when location history is activated. With this update, Google aims to enhance user control over their data by allowing the storage of timeline information locally on the device. Users will have the flexibility to delete specific portions or the entire timeline at their convenience, along with the option to disable the setting altogether. You can back up your information in the Google cloud if you want to avoid losing it. According to Google, it will encrypt your information so that no one other than you will be able to see it.

As part of its latest update, Google has adjusted the default auto-delete setting in Google Maps to three months. This setting will automatically remove their location and movement data every three months. Notably, the previous default for auto-delete was set at 18 months. Users retain the flexibility to customize these settings according to their preferences. There are options, whether to extend the duration of their timeline or to disable the auto-delete feature entirely. The changes to the timeline feature will be accessible to users on both Android and iOS platforms. As per Google, the release is scheduled for next year. Google assures users that they will be notified when the update becomes available for their respective accounts.