Google Maps Can Tell You How Busy A Store Is At The Very Moment: Here’s How?

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Dec 9, 2023
We all know that it is very difficult to get your chores done in crowded places. Everyone tries to go to grocery stores and other businesses when they’re not crowded. Google has introduced a new feature for its Maps that will let you tell how busy any place is with just a few taps. Isn’t it amazing? Google Maps can tell you how busy a store, restaurant, park, or any other location is at that moment and other times of the day as well. Let’s dig into it.

This Google Maps Feature Is Just Amazing!

You must be wondering how maps can tell you about crowded places. It is quite simple to find this information on Google Maps. You can use maps on the website in your browser or its app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

  •  All you have to do is type the name of a store, restaurant, business, or other location even a park.
  • Click or tap the name of the location to see more information about it.
  • Find the “Popular Times” chart in the panel by scrolling down.
  • Find the “Live” time option. It will tell you how busy a business is right now.

On the other hand, you can also tap the name of the weekday and select another day of the week. It will tell you when that particular location is usually the busiest. It will answer your all questions. It is pertinent to mention here that the feature isn’t available for every location yet. However, it is available for most locations you’ll come across. According to Google, the company doesn’t track the information for locations that don’t “get enough visits” from individuals who have turned “On” Google Location History.

The all-new feature takes benefit of the location data Google obtains from people who select to enable Google Location History on their phones. Using this data, the company estimates how busy a particular location is at the very moment. Moreover, the company also retains historical data. It helps to show you when a store is usually the most and least busy every week.

