Google Maps Can Tell You How Busy A Store Is At The Very Moment: Here’s How?

You must be wondering how maps can tell you about crowded places. It is quite simple to find this information on Google Maps. You can use maps on the website in your browser or its app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

All you have to do is type the name of a store, restaurant, business, or other location even a park.

Click or tap the name of the location to see more information about it.

Find the “Popular Times” chart in the panel by scrolling down.

Find the “Live” time option. It will tell you how busy a business is right now.

On the other hand, you can also tap the name of the weekday and select another day of the week. It will tell you when that particular location is usually the busiest. It will answer your all questions. It is pertinent to mention here that the feature isn’t available for every location yet. However, it is available for most locations you’ll come across. According to Google, the company doesn’t track the information for locations that don’t “get enough visits” from individuals who have turned “On” Google Location History.