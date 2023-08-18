The ability to send urgent SOS messages over satellite connectivity will soon be available in Google Messages. It was discovered by an X (Twitter) user named Nel Rahmouni, and it was reported by Mishaal Rahman, that Google had begun implementing the user interface elements for emergency SOS notifications via satellite in its Messages app.

Mishaal Rahman points out that the SOS activity in the app is now functioning only as a placeholder. It does not prove that upcoming Pixel phones or any other gadget will support satellite connectivity in any capacity. On the other hand, it demonstrates that Google is considering integrating the service within its existing messaging app as opposed to developing an entirely new app.

Google has already stated that Android 14 would introduce the capability for devices to establish direct connections with satellites. A feature of satellite connectivity in iPhones has helped for saving multiple lives during the tragic wildfires in Hawaii.

Google Messages is the default messaging app on all Android phones, therefore it is the best idea to incorporate satellite emergency SOS. It is still not known which phones will offer this feature and how Google will deploy it. Satellite compatibility on Android depends on your modem hardware, as Rahman stated in a prior X article.

It seems that both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 8 series contain the hardware necessary for satellite connection. On the other hand, in order to enable satellite communication, they will require a substantial software update.

