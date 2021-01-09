Google Phone App Latest Update will Automatically Record Calls from Unknown Numbers

Google’s Phone app had introduced a call recording feature that only works with Pixel devices and some selected Nokia and Xiaomi phones. A recording button appears in the ongoing call screen that plays back a voice, notifying both parties that the call is being recorded. However, according to some reports, the latest update for Google Phone App will automatically record Calls from Unknown Numbers.

An APK teardown of the latest Google Phone app version 59 (performed by XDA-Developers) reveals some strings of text that suggest a new feature would allow users to begin recording all phone calls from unknown callers or numbers not on a user’s contacts list.

One string is essentially a disclaimer that reads:

You or the other person in your call might be somewhere that requires everyone to consent to being recorded. Everyone will be notified ahead of time that the call is being recorded. It’s up to you to follow laws about recording conversations. Recordings are stored only on your phone.”

There will be two other options. One is “Always record” and the other says “Cancel”. Users can select any of these based on their need.

Google has not revealed any information regarding this. It is also not known when this update will be available for all.

