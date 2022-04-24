We already know that Google is working on Pixel Watch. The smartwatch has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, someone revealed the photos of the Google Pixel Watch Prototype. The anonymous source claimed to have found the device in a restaurant somewhere in the US.

Google Pixel Watch Prototype Surfaced Online

The device looks very similar to previously leaked renders of the reported Pixel Watch. According to the anonymous source, the watch also came with a box that stated that the device was for “internal testing and development only.” It also said that the “markings and packaging are not final.” That means the final product could come with some differences compared to this reported prototype.

Anyhow the leaked images revealed at least one button next to the crown. The watch’s rear face “looks metallic but feels like it’s coated with glass.” The person who left this prototype also left behind a blue watchband, which looks like it connects directly to the watch case.

The previous reports also revealed the display of the Pixel Watch which will have three icons on the smartwatch’s screen i.e. steps tracker, heart rate and Fitbit integration.

Earlier this week, Google applied for a trademark filing for a “Pixel Watch,”. Some other reports have also claimed that the watch could have a Samsung Exynos chipset inside. Google may officially announce the watch as part of its annual I/O 2022 developers conference, which begins on May 11.

