Google is known for integrating AI into its products, and now, it seems the Play Store might get a dose of AI too. Reports suggest Google Play Store is testing a new AI-powered feature called “App Highlights,” aimed at providing users with a quick summary of key aspects of an app.

Android expert AssembleDebug shared on X (formerly Twitter) that this feature is currently under testing through a server-side rollout, meaning only selected users have access to it. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll find App Highlights on the details page of an app, just below the install button.

Google Play Store is Testing A New AI-powered Feature For A Quick Summary

This isn’t the first time Google has experimented with AI features in the Play Store. Earlier, the tech giant tested an AI-powered FAQ section located at the bottom of the details page, offering detailed descriptions.

It’s evident that Google sees potential in using AI to provide users with relevant information before they decide to download an app. As Google continues to refine its features based on user feedback and testing, we will see whether these AI tools, including App Highlights, will be widely available.

However, this feature seems to be very useful. Before downloading any app, users will be able to get more information about the app. We will surely get more information about this new feature in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

