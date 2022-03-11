Google ‘Portrait Blur’ will be available for all android phone

Google Photos is one of the most popular apps on Android, with million of people using it on a regular basis. It’s packed with features, and it has some very unique synergies on Google Pixel phones. One of those limited-time integrations is now accessible to Google One subscribers, and it’s getting better. Portrait Blur from Google Photos is coming to all devices, and it will support additional subjects as well.

For Pixel users and Google One subscribers, Portrait Blur is coming to more types of photos, including ones with plants, pets, and food. You may also apply the blurring effect to the backdrop of previously captured photos. It was previously only possible on portrait-mode images of individuals.

This isn’t the first time a Google One feature has been hidden behind a fee. With a Google One membership, the firm previously offered features like HDR, portrait light, and colour focus to other Android phones, while they remained free on Pixel smartphones.

Moreover, the grammatical correction feature of the Gboard keyboard, which was previously only available on Pixel phones, will soon be available to everyone. The tool, according to the tech giant, operates on-device and complements its existing spell-checking features.

Google has yet to reveal the precise date of the new feature’s launch. However, given the company’s recent upgrades to its Messages app, it’s reasonable to believe these will arrive in the coming weeks.