Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro might take a day-one update

Customers are now receiving Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, and the initial orders should arrive within the next day or two for many. Google has now stated that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with an upgrade that users will require for the optimum experience.

The post indicates that you’ll need it to use all of the features, but it’s unclear what you’d lose if you just began using the phone without it, other from the November security update. According to Google, the build number is the identical for both phones, and Verizon customers should see SD1A.210817.036 or SD1A.210817.036.A8. If your phone comes early, the update may not be accessible right away.

To check if you’re running the most recent software, go to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Update, or look for the following build numbers on the Settings > About page.

Once you’ve completed your device setup, the day-one update will download and install in the background, and Google says it will take between 25 and 50 minutes.

The latest flagship phones from Google are powered by the company’s Tensor technology, but they include a higher-resolution screen, a higher-resolution selfie camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a bigger battery. The Pro model also supports UWB.

The Google Pixel 6 has a textured metal frame and is available for pre-order in three colours – Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black – as well as memory levels of 8/128GB and 8/256GB, with prices beginning at $599.