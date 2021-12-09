Google Releases a list of Most Popular Searches in Pakistan during 2021

Recently, following the legacy, the search engine giant Google released a list of the most popular searches in Pakistan during 2021. According to the company, this year witnessed a significant increase in traffic as compared to the preceding year. Google’s list includes different categories including sports, movies, dramas and animated movies.

This year the whole Pakistan nation was seen crazy with cricket, thus this sport dominated Google searches. Consequently, the top searches for 2021 included Pakistan’s series with South Africa and England, followed by the ICC T20 World Cup and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Most Popular Searches in Pakistan:

1. Pakistan vs South Africa

2. Pakistan v West Indies

3. Pakistan Super League

4. Pakistan vs England

5. T20 World Cup

6. Pakistan v Zimbabwe

7. India v England

8. Pakistan vs England

9 Pakistan v New Zealand

10 Pakistan vs Australia

This year’s list of top movies and shows found diversity in categories and styles. Netflix’s popular show “Squid Game” managed to attain the top position globally as well as in Pakistan. On the other hand, in the list of top movies and television shows, Geo Entertainment’s popular drama ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ came second while comedy TV serial ‘Chipke Chipke’ got the third position followed by Geo Entertainment’s drama ‘Rang Mahal’. The most popular movies and TV Dramas according to Google Search are as follows:

Most Popular Movies & TV Dramas:

1. Squid game

2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat

3. Chupke chupke

4. Rang Mahal

5. Radhe

6. Bigg Boss 15

7. Money Highest 8.Ertrugul Ghazi

9 Black video

10 Eternals

11. Krulus Othman

Apart from that, veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik topped the list of most searched players in Pakistan. As cricket has become a very famous sport in Pakistan this year, aggressive batsman Asif Ali and left-handed batsman Fakhr Zaman have been ranked second and third in the list of top search engine players while other Pakistani players have also been included in the list.

Most Popular Athletes:

1. Shoaib Malik

2. Asif Ali

3. Fakhar Zaman

4. Shaheen Afridi

5. Hassan Ali

6. Mohammad Rizwan

7. Shadab Khan

8. Abid Ali

9. Danish Aziz

10 Harris Rauf

