Google Releases New Security Patch for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Last week Google released a security patch which was available on Google’s download site. Friday morning Google released a new version of the security patch for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to the users’ report this update has rolled out as an approximately 10MB OTA.

Till now it is not yet confirmed as what has changed in the new updated security patch. It is very strange of Google to be releasing the new update halfway into the month; but on the other hand it could also mean that the updated version of the security patch is important for the Pixel 6.

In the month of February Google had already addressed a few other issues like the Bluetooth audio disconnects and quality issues and as well the camera-related device reboots. This new version will also support the launch of the Pixel 6 series in Italy, Spain and Singapore.

Google this year had released one “unified” global build for each phone rather than releasing different models for different places around the world.

Its just the beginning of the year so lets see what else and how many more patch-ups will be coming in the coming months.

