Google keeps on making multiple changes to its app and services all the time. Recently Google removed its shopping app as it is not profitable for the company. Now the company is discontinuing the Google Play Movies & TV app on some of the devices. Previously the company made many changes to these apps, however, these platforms are not used by many users.

Google Removes Play Movies & TV app from these Platforms

The search engine quietly updates its apps’ support page revealing that this app will not be available on Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs from June 15.

People who own the above-mentioned devices and were using these apps will still be able to access the features that are provided by Google Play Movies & TV app. All they need to do is to open them and log in with their Google account in the YouTube app to access their purchases made previously.

The Play Family Library purchases will be shown in the YouTube app, however, the purchases made on YouTube will not support family sharing. On the other hand, purchases made from its website or app will keep on supporting family sharing.

It seems like Google is carrying on a cleaning drive these days and it is winding up all the apps and services that are not profitable for the company. It might be possible that once the cleaning drive is completed the company will give us surprises with the new Apps and services. Let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: Google to Shutdown its Shopping App in June