Google Tasks adds stars to Prioritize all the important chores noted

Google is one of the best platforms used to keep track of your data. We usually maintain a to-do list and set certain reminders that help us memorize things. No doubt, these are one of the easiest and most streamlined methods to keep our tasks intact. Google Tasks are built into the Gmail on the desktop to make things easier for people without going into the search for complicated tools and other apps.

Keeping in view its growing popularity, Google is trying to make the platform better than before by adding stars to tasks. These stars will make it easier to prioritize things included in the google task- ranging from assignments to house chores. This feature is almost similar to the stars added in the drive. However, Google does not sort the star automatically, instead, users have to drag and drop each option according to their wish. However, one this that is new is that we can carry on star sorting from the drop-down menu placed at the top of the task panel by tapping on the star tab on mobile.

No doubt it’s a small update, but I believe that the impact is large. Initially, this feature was announced one year back but then it vanished. Now, after so much time we have started getting its traces.

The stars are launched for Tasks in all Google workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business users. This feature is started rolling out to everyone which means that in the next 15 days, it will be made available to everyone. I believe that this feature will make tasks easier.

