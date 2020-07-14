The Alphabet’s Google has recently announced that it is going to invest a sum of $10 billion in India. The main aim behind the initiative is to stimulate India’s transformation to a digital economy in the next 5 to 7 years.

The CEO of Google Inc, Sundar Pichai, told that the initiative will concentrate on building products that are relevant to India’s requirements and strengthening businesses for their “digital transformation”. Pichai stated that “Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation but leads it.”

Google to Donate $10 Billion to India as a ‘Digitization Fund’

Google is also investing $1 million to promote digital education in India. The fund will allow one million teachers in nearly 22,000 educational institutions across the country to use Google services that can promote online learning.

The PM of India has made digitization one of a major priority for India. He foresees a “Digital India” where high-speed Internet connectivity will enable entrepreneurs to develop software and other technology products to help lift the standard of living in a country where many are still living under the line of poverty.

Modi promotes himself as premier in touch with technology and has nearly 60 million Twitter followers. Modi stated in a tweet that he and Pichai met and addressed a wide range of subjects, “particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters, and entrepreneurs”.

