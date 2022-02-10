Google to Give its New Wear OS a New Assistant Experience

In this year we are expecting some watches from the Google. We have got some details directly from the Google regarding their new Wear OS, which is said to be having a new design and a fresh experience of the Assistant.

Google claims that they had not only redesigned the look but also have improved the response of the touch. With its faster speed due to its updated UI, Google has made similarities of it with the new Google Assistant (NGA) which is exclusive to Pixel phones.

Google boost about the speed by saying ” Faster than ever response times on your watch.”

According to the details from Google the Wear OS will be having a new redesigned screen. When the Assistant will be launched through the “Hey Google” hotword, a new screen on the Wear OS will pop up. The screen will respond by asking “Hi, how can I help?”. The Assistant logo will appear at the top, which fades quickly with a four-color light bar at the bottom.

The Assistant on the wearables lets the user to set a timer while cooking or for any task, keep yourself updated about the upcoming appointments or keep yourself busy with the music.

Google now has further said that the new Assistant will be available for Galaxy Watch 4. They had also said that it will be also available for the download on Google Play. The older version of Assistant of Wear OS is still a part of the Google app.

All the Wear OS devices along the new one will be able to directly stream the YouTube Music on Wi-Fi and cellular (LTE), unlike before that the downloading of the song was needed.

The launch date is not yet confirmed. These updates are quiet practical and needed for those who live their life with the assistance from their devices.

Also Read: Google Auto-enabled 2SV for Over 150M People Resulting in 50% Decrease in Compromised Accounts