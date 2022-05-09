Google Translate has just started saving the search histories of users to their accounts. Earlier, users could save individual searches to individual devices. Although from the privacy perspective, it was a good feature. But the new attempt is also good for those who want to synchronise with their devices.

Google Translate Starts Saving Users’ Search Histories to their Accounts

The search giant, Google is now showing new prompts containing different options,

Back up Translate search history to the Google account

Manage activity logging

Continue using Translate without an account.

Users can also temporarily use the app without an account. For that reason, users need to go to their account avatar at the top-right corner. Now hit the down arrow next to their account information to switch it up.

Users can also sync their search history to the cloud, For that reason, they need to make sure that the Web & App Activity control setting is turned on in their Google account settings. Cloud synced Translate histories sync every few hours, so locally-recorded histories remain local and up-to-date.

How to Find & control your translation history across web & app

Open the Translate app and sign in to your account.

If there’s history stored on your device, you’ll get a notification.

To find or delete your history entries before you’re prompted to sync them with your account in the cloud or delete them, tap Manage history.

