Google TV all set to Roll out Kids Profiles
Since the coronavirus outbreak, children are staying at home and it has become extremely difficult for parents to design healthy activities for them. Since most people refrain from going out in fear of contracting the virus, it has now become important to indulge children in such activities so that they can easily spend time at home. However, most of the time kids spend time in front of screens which has made it more difficult to set parental controls. Keeping in view the issues faced by parents, Google has finally released Kids profiles for Google TV.
Though many people were expecting that Google will bring back multiple profile feature for Google TV which was long ago promised but the company has made Kids Profile available to give relief to parents.
Google Introduces Kids Profiles Feature for TV
With this feature, parents would be able to choose apps that their kids can access and will also be able to monitor their activities.
To make it attractive for kids, Google has rolled out a few themes as well which are “Under the sea”, “Dinosaur jungle”, and “Space travel”, according to the blog post. Google has also shared its plans of including choosable profile pictures soon.
The best thing about it is that a new screen time feature is also launched which help parents manage the time spent by their children in front of the TV. Parents are facilitated to set daily usage limits and bed-time schedules. When the time runs out, a time is up” screen appears.
The company has also included a report card that shows the time your child has spent in front of each application that helps parents restrict or allow access to the app through their mobile devices. US users will be the first ones to enjoy this feature in March the rest of the world will get in the next two to three months.