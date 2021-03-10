Google TV all set to Roll out Kids Profiles

Since the coronavirus outbreak, children are staying at home and it has become extremely difficult for parents to design healthy activities for them. Since most people refrain from going out in fear of contracting the virus, it has now become important to indulge children in such activities so that they can easily spend time at home. However, most of the time kids spend time in front of screens which has made it more difficult to set parental controls. Keeping in view the issues faced by parents, Google has finally released Kids profiles for Google TV.

Though many people were expecting that Google will bring back multiple profile feature for Google TV which was long ago promised but the company has made Kids Profile available to give relief to parents.

Google Introduces Kids Profiles Feature for TV

With this feature, parents would be able to choose apps that their kids can access and will also be able to monitor their activities.

To make it attractive for kids, Google has rolled out a few themes as well which are “Under the sea”, “Dinosaur jungle”, and “Space travel”, according to the blog post. Google has also shared its plans of including choosable profile pictures soon.