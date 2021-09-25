IT Ministry to Expand Google’s CS First Program to entire Pakistan

Just recently, the Federal Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has collaborated with Tech Valley, Telecom Foundation and Virtual University to expand Google’s CS First Program to all parts of Pakistan. The goal of this program is to help deprived kids learn to code with Google ‘CS First’ and make them “Awesome at Internet” by introducing them to safe web browsing.

All stakeholders and children who shared their success stories and projects with the Singapore-based Google team, gathered at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MoITT), to celebrate the successful completion of the second phase of Google CS First and Be Internet Awesome.

It is also a well-known truth that children are widely familiar with the digital world. So, it is important to teach them what to do and what to avoid in order to stay safe and help them benefit from the Internet.

In this regard, Federal Minister for IT&T Syed Amin Ul Haque mentioned the following:

“I believe this program has the potential to lay a good foundation for ICT Development in the country, as in 10-15 years time, we will have young coders and programmers who will, by the Grace of Almighty Allah, be making good strides in the coding community and creating amazing applications and software.”

The Federal Minister also mentioned that they are further working on the development of the youth in a positive way as they are the future of Pakistan. He also highlighted that 316 students and over 69 teachers have been trained in the first two phases of the program.

Minister Haq said that empowering women is an important slogan of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. So, it is taking active initiatives to provide Internet services in remote areas of the country.

CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq stated

“We aim to create Google CS First coding clubs for kids in different schools of Pakistan where they can learn grass-root coding and receive mentorship from experienced trainers.”

MD of the Telecom Foundation Syed Zomma Mohiuddin said

Google CS1 program has provided the right means of education and has enabled students despite all the disadvantages of the pandemic.

Additionally, Tech Valley Pakistan is also planning to organize a hackathon for students between the age of 9-14 where they will be able to create story-based interactive games from scratch.

