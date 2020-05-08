Google’s Read Along App is Now Available in 180 countries

According to Google’s Blog, the company’s Read Along Android app, which assists improve reading skills to elementary school students is now available in 180 countries. The Read Along app utilises Google’s speech recognition technology to help improve literacy skills and is developed for children aged 5 years and above.

Google stated that kids improve their reading skills with the guidance of an in-app reading buddy named Diya. Technology would be used to detect if a student is striving or successfully reading the passage. She gives the children positive and reinforcing feedback along the way, just like a parent or teacher would do.

The kids can also tap Diya at any moment for help to pronounce a word or a sentence. The application was primarily launched in India where it is available as Bolo and right now, the app supports nine languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi.

The app was designed with children’s’ safety and privacy in remembrance hereafter the voice data captured by Read Along is analysed on-device and is not forwarded to Google’s servers.

The most useful part is that the app has no ads or in-app purchases and can also work offline without Wi-Fi or data. However, in order to download additional stories, you will need to connect to Wi-Fi or data.