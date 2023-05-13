The players are waiting for the forthcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rumours are circulating that Rockstar Games will launch the game’s release in the near future. However, GTA 6 will most likely be unplayable for millions of gamers. The reasons behind this situation are not yet clear. However, it is causing a great deal of speculation and discussion within the gaming community.

The reason for the hype around the game is its impressive features. It has two main characters, is set in Vice City, and centres around robberies. However, many people will be unable to play the game upon its release.

GTA 6 Will Most Likely Be Unplayable For Millions Of Gamers

According to the leakster Tom Henderson, GTA 6 will release in late 2024 or more, possibly in 2025. However, the company will reveal the game sometime this year.

Additionally, the game will probably only be available on next-gen consoles such as PC, Xbox Series, and PS5. So, we’ll have to wait a while before we can get our hands on the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

The leaks revealed that the game will only be available for current-generation consoles right from the start. This is positive news in terms of the game’s ability to showcase advanced graphics and technology. In other words, there are millions of players who have not yet upgraded to this generation of consoles. Hence, they will not be able to play the game.

