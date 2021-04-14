HarmonyOS Expected to Reach 300 million Devices in 2021

After the US companies abandoned Huawei over spying allegations, the most important one that backed out was Google that announced it will not be providing support for Updated Android OS in coming years. Though that could be a major setback to a smartphone company, Huawei took it as an opportunity and announced its own operating system named HarmonyOS. Initially, the OS was launched on smart TV only but considering it the future of the ecosystem, the company is investing heavily in its development.

The company has recently announced that the great features and reliability of this OS have attracted 20 hardware vendors and 280 software developing companies. It means the number of Harmony OS devices is growing drastically.

The Chinese manufacturer had shared that this year the company foresees 300 million devices running HarmonyOS and surprisingly 100 million of them are expected to have this OS out of the box. Previously, in an interview, Wang Chenglu had announced that this operating system is built in such a way that it is compatible with different devices instead of only for smartphones and TVs.

The universal nature of this Harmony will make it acceptable among multiple brands. The company has announced that its upcoming smartphones will come with HarmonyOS yet the company has not shared the release roadmap.

While Huawei is quite aggressive in its launch, only a time will tell whether HarmonyOS be able to win people’s hearts. Do you think in a couple of years Harmony will take over Android?

