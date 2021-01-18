The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) warned the students to avoid seeking admission in 2-year BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes because they have not been authorised by the Commission. In a statement revealed by HEC, students should not waste their time and money by enrolling in unauthorised degree programmes.

HEC Warns Students Against Unauthorized 2-year Bachelor’s & Master’s Programmes

HEC announced,

“One or two universities have announced admission to unauthorised BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes. While this will earn money for the university, it will not be in the interest of the students. These discarded degrees will not enable students to apply for jobs or further education,”

The HEC further said that the decision has been taken in 2004 to phase out the BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes by replacing them with a single four-year BS degree. Furthermore, the universities were allowed to continue both systems in a transition period.

However, the transition period was completed in 2016. HEC announced a final decision which was to stop BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes on December 31, 2020.

“It was also decided that the last BA/BSc exam would be held in 2020 and that the admission to the last batch of MA/MSc students would take place before December 31, 2020. These decisions were confirmed in 2017, and again in 2018, 2019, and 2020,”

ATTENTION STUDENTS Please do not take admission in unauthorised “2-Year BA/BSc & MA/MSc programmes” pic.twitter.com/7mkE39L491 — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) January 17, 2021

Furthermore, HEC also announced the Associate Degree (AD) as an alternative to the BA/BSc degree in 2011. AD is equivalent to 14 years of schooling and entitles graduates to get admission in the 5th semester of the respective BS programmes after fulfilling the admitting university’s requirements.

The HEC added that because of the coronavirus lockdown, some flexibility was granted.

“Universities have been given a grace period of three months to conclude the final BA/BSc and MA/MSc exams. Any exams concluded before March 31, 2021, shall be considered to be 2020 exams,”

In case of admission in illegal and phased-out programmes, the students will end up bearing all risks and costs or any associated loss incurred.