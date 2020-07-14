Here for You Feature in Snapchat Addresses Mental Health Issues of Users

Snapchat and Instagram are among the best apps which keep on launching features that are good for the welfare of people in any way. Previously Instagram has remained a huge supporter of mental health and has launched such a feature that helped people suffering from this disease. Now its Snapchat’s turn as the company is rolling out updates on mental health safety and support in some of the countries. For this, the app has launched the “Here for You” section that includes different topics, including eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and so on. Here for You Feature in Snapchat is one of the best addition by the company till now.

Work on Mental Wellbeing with Here for You Feature in Snapchat

This “Here for You” tab is made available for both Android and iOS users. While telling about this feature, Snapchat revealed that this feature is a part of their efforts to educate people to look after themselves so it can successfully save them from going into the worst parts of their life.

While telling about this feature, Snapchat said:

“Snapchat found an overwhelming majority of Snapchatters experience feelings of stress and anxiety and that their friends are the first people they turn to when they need help, more than professionals… The research also revealed that many young people are deeply interested in understanding these issues, and how they can support friends who are struggling with them,”

How to Access ‘Here for You’ feature in Snapchat?

To access Here for You section in Snapchat, users need to search for keywords such as mental health, anxiety, suicide, depression, loneliness, and other such words. Android and iOS users can access this feature and can efficiently work on their mental health.

