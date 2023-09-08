Snapchat is releasing new updates to foster teen safety of users (aged 13-17) from unknown users and age-inappropriate content. Snapchat developed these features in collaboration with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The company says the new features will make it harder for strangers to contact teens, provide a more age-appropriate experience, crack down on accounts marketing inappropriate content and improve education for teens using its app.

Snapchat Launches New Updates to Foster Teen Safety and Age-Appropriate Content

Check Also: Snapchat Android Users Can Now Use Dark Mode for Free

Initially, Snapchat will display in-app warnings when a minor adds a friend on the app when they don’t already share mutual friends or the person isn’t in their contacts. This message is meant to help the teen more carefully consider if they want to be in contact with this person.

“In many countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, we also make it difficult for a teen to show up as a suggested friend to another user outside their friend network,” the company explained.

Moreover, Snapchat also updated its resources for caregivers and parents. It also includes new informational videos and a caregiver guide to using the app. In addition, Snapchat provides a safety checklist and a step-by-step guide to using the app’s parental controls.

Snapchat applies default safety settings to teen accounts, such as limited contact results in searches and blocked location sharing. The updated features add stricter content settings and in-app education initiatives to teach young users about online safety.

See Also: Snapchat Unveils ‘Dreams’ – A Dive into Generative AI