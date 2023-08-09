Snapchat Android Users Can Now Use Dark Mode for Free

There is good news for Android users that Snapchat has quietly dropped the paywall for dark mode. Previously, Android users had to have a Snapchat+ subscription to access the feature. The company confirmed that dark mode is now available to all Android users.

Dark mode has been available to iOS users for free since 2021. When Snapchat made dark mode available to Android users earlier this year, it only did so exclusively for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat recently revealed that its subscription service has reached 4 million paid subscribers in its first year since launching. Snapchat+ costs $3.99 per month and gives subscribers access to experimental and pre-release features. It also includes custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to pin your No. 1 BFF and more.

The subscription service is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The company will roll out this feature to more users in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Snapchat is introducing a new Lens Creator Rewards program to give AR creators and developers the chance to earn money for top-performing Lenses. The company will reward up to $7,200 per month to creators if their creation is a top-performing Lens with high engagement in the United States, India and Mexico.

