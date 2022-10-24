Here’s how to make multiple Facebook profiles on single account

Facebook has been testing innovative approaches to keep users engaged in the platform. This time, the social media platform run by Mark Zuckerberg revealed that users will soon be able to attach several Facebook profiles to a single account. So you might have a primary account for communicating with friends and family and a secondary profile dedicated solely to crafting and creating art.

Facebook profiles via the desktop website

Recently, we discovered that the desktop website now supports the creation of new profiles.

Go to Facebook.com in your web browser once it is opened, log in to your primary account.

In the top-right corner, click the symbol for your profile photo. Make the See all profiles selection from the menu that appears.

Select ‘Create new profile’ from the Select profile menu that displays. After doing that, you’ll probably encounter a welcome screen that explains the idea of creating new, additional profiles. Select “Get started” from this screen.

You should first type your preferred profile name into the Profile name text box. Based on the information you gave for the profile name. The ‘username’ text field below will automatically create a distinctive username. Simply use the randomly created username, or make your own.

After creating your new profile, you will be directed to your new profile’s Facebook profile page, where you will be given a series of guided instructions for concluding the setting of your profile.

Creating profiles via App

You should be able to create new Facebook profiles using the mobile app, even though the desktop website option might not be available to everyone.

If you haven’t already, use the Facebook app on your smartphone and sign in.

Click the icon for the three-line menu. (On Android, your profile photo might also appear with this symbol.)

You ought to see a button that shows the name and image of your primary account near the top of the Menu screen. Choose the Down arrow icon that is present on that button.

Select Create new profile from the Your profiles and pages menu that displays.

Simply follow the on-screen instructions to create a new Facebook profile from there.

According to the social network, Facebook profiles must adhere to the platform’s guidelines, which forbid users from publishing anything like hate speech and violent threats. The profiles cannot be used to impersonate others or misrepresent a user’s identity.