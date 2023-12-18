It has only been three years since Microsoft released Windows 11. There are already speculations floating around about Windows 12 being released. If the most recent claims are to be believed, the corporation is planning to introduce the new version of the widely used operating system sometime during the second half of the year 2024. As a result of this approach, it is quite likely that Windows 11 will be officially deemed obsolete, putting a stop to prior versions. Following this decision, a great number of businesses have already stopped providing support for previous versions of Windows. Now, Steam is doing the same thing by discontinuing support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1.

Steam is the largest online game store globally. It announced in March 2023 its decision to discontinue support for specific operating systems. From January 1, 2024, Steam will cease to support Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 operating systems. To meet the system requirements, users must transition to a computer that runs on either Windows 10, Windows 11, or the forthcoming Windows 12.

The announcement was initially unexpected, but it wasn’t given much weight because there was still a nine-month timeframe to meet. The deadline is approaching quickly, and there are now less than 15 days left. In November 2023, Steam surveyed to gather information about the hardware and software preferences of its users. The survey revealed that a mere 1% of Steam users were found to be using older versions of Windows.

The number of Steam users as of December 2023 is estimated to be 1.2 billion. It may not appear to be a large number initially. However, it is important to take note of this figure. Approximately 12 million people make up 1% of Steam’s total user base in this scenario. If you have been using older versions of Windows, such as Windows 7, for reasons like nostalgia, habit, financial limitations, or any other personal reasons, and you enjoy playing and streaming games, it is highly recommended that you upgrade to the latest version of Windows as soon as possible.

