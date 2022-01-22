Since it is $60 Game, Hitman 3 Receive ‘Mixed’ Steam Reviews

Over a year of privacy somewhat on Epic Games Store, the famous Hitman 3 is now available on Steam. Yes! The platform through which most of us get our games. It’s a fantastic game that you must experience. But early Steam reviews indicate otherwise. Hitman 3 seems to have a “Mixed” score on Steam having 435 overall reviews as of January 21. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a poor game.

$60 is Expensive

More than half of the ratings are unfavorable, with pricing being a recurring theme. On the gaming platform, Steam, Hitman 3 costs $60, the same as it did on Epic a year earlier. Many critics are upset that there isn’t a launch discount to match with the Steam launch, mentioning Borderlands 3’s 50% off Steam opening as an example. A release discount is seen by some as a well-deserved reward for delaying a year for this Steam edition. Many reviewers also argue that a one-year-old game must not be full price, irrespective of the exclusivity time.

“The price tag is outrageous given many of us waiting a year for this to launch on Steam only so we could enjoy the complete trilogy within the same client,” one unhappy reviewer writes.

“60€ for a product that’s been out for a year. There are no reductions for any of the titles, no franchise sales, and no concessions for H1 and H2 owners on Steam. Nothing at all, “Samurai 47 penned a letter.

CaptainSavvy writes, “My good review is sealed under a one-year timed exclusivity agreement.”

It’s Not Just the Price

However, the price isn’t the only source of dissatisfaction among reviewers. Several people are also complaining that Hitman 3’s various editions are unclear and under-explained. Particularly for those who merely wish to acquire their Hitman 1/2 achievement to Hitman 3 (you will only have to purchase the Standard version and then use IOI’s achievement transfer tool). Some are dissatisfied with Hitman’s new VR game’s limits and performance difficulties. VR is already at the front of IOI’s serious issues listing, and a hotfix to improve performance was released today.

