Electronic Arts Inc launched the first wave of more than 25 games on Steam, with more on the way. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a market pioneer in immersive virtual entertainment. The Business designs and provides software, apps and web applications for Internet-connected consoles, handheld devices and personal computers.

“We want to make it easy to play games that you love, wherever you want to play. The delivery of games to the Steam community is a crucial step towards achieving this objective,said Mike Blank, SVP, Strategic Growth. We’re not only thrilled to only have our games on Steam, but we’re looking forward to bringing them even more worth when our premium service becomes available in the summer”.

As of today, Electronic Arts games like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age II, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals and Need for Speed (2016), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Mirror’s Edge 1 & 2, along with EA indies like Unravel, Unravel II, Fe and Sea of Solitude and more are all available for individual purchase on Steam.

A remaster will be in fact the first of the new EA games to reach Steam. Tomorrow Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will be launched. The RTS game will provide mod support for the Steam Workshop. The collection comprises of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sunrise, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and their three expansion packs – Black Ops, Counterattack and The Aftermath.