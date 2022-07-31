Advertisement

Here’s why Google Stadia is not Shutting Down

Ayesha KhanLast Updated: Jul 31, 2022
Google Stadia

Google insists it is not shutting down its Stadia gaming service, despite what you may have heard in recent days. The remark came after a rumour circulated earlier this week that the site might be shut down later this year. “Stadia is not closing,” according to the official Stadia Twitter account.

The Twitter handle recently tweeted that Google is likely to discontinue Stadia. While an exact timeline is unknown, it is possible that it may happen before the end of this summer. The corporation is claimed to notify clients 30 to 60 days before Stadia’s closing day and to reimburse the membership cost without any further fees.

The scepticism is understandable: According to a Kotaku(opens in new tab) article from earlier this year, Stadia general manager Phil Harrison issued an email to its colleagues only one week before closing the Stadia Games and Entertainment development studio, applauding the “excellent progress” they were making.

At the time, Ogden, a self-proclaimed shitposter, posted simply a popcorn emoji in response to the post. However, that wasn’t enough to keep the myth from causing havoc in the Stadia community, including the official subreddit. To its credit, Google responded to the incident with humour.

However, you should be informed that Google’s plans are sometimes unexpected, and this may alter in the future. We will keep you updated if something similar occurs.

 

