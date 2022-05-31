Honor has just announced its flagship-feature series, Honor 70. The series includes the Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro Plus and a vanilla Honor 70 model. Both Pro models have almost similar features. The only main difference is the chipset. Let’s discuss the key features of both phones one by one.

Honor 70 Pro and 70 Pro Plus Launch at mid-range Prices

Honor 70 Pro Plus

The most powerful feature among the series is the Honor 70 Pro+. The phone is powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the phone has a 6.78” OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone comes with the brand new Sony IMX800, a 1/1.49” sensor with 54MP resolution and 1.0µm pixels (2.0µm with binning). It is joined by a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The Pro and Pro+ models also boast an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical magnification and OIS. On the front, the phone has a 50MP camera.

One of the interesting features of the phone is its Vlog mode. It uses AI and the generous FoV of the cameras to keep you and your subjects in the frame. Additionally, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with 100W charging. The company claims that it will charge the phone completely in 30 minutes total.

8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are available at $645

2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are also available for $690.

Honor 70 Pro

The second most powerful model of the series is Honor 70 Pro. The phone shares the same hardware as the Pro+. Both phones share almost the same specs including the display, cameras and battery. The only difference is about its chipset and price.

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 8000 – a mid-range 5nm chip that uses the older Cortex-A78/A55 CPU cores. However, the phone has a version with 512GB of storage. The base is 256GB, though.