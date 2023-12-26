As Honor prepares for the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Series, the company has also unveiled insights into its upcoming smartphone, the Honor X50 Pro 5G, through an official poster. The anticipated launch date for the Honor X50 Pro 5G coincides with the Magic 6 Series unveiling, scheduled for January 10 to January 11.

The revealed details showcase the Honor X50 Pro 5G, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ SoC, a robust 5800 mAh battery, and a 1.5K curved display with eye-protection certification. The poster unveils the smartphone in two color options: green and black, emphasizing a circular camera module on the rear housing, indicating at least two cameras and an LED flash.

Maintaining the design philosophy from the Honor X50 lineage, the Pro version incorporates the distinctive circular round camera module. Although specific details about the Honor X50 Pro remain limited, the 3C certification has confirmed support for up to 35W fast wired charging. Leaked information suggests impressive specifications, including up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, along with NFC support for wireless transactions.

Alongside the Honor X50 Pro launch, expectations also include the introduction of the Honor X50 GT. This model is anticipated to feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a substantial 4800mAh battery.

Comparatively, the previously launched Honor X50, equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz curved display with 1200 nits of brightness support. The smartphone integrates a 5800 mAh battery with 35W fast charging. Official sources have hinted that the Pro version will bring significant upgrades and enhancements to the Honor X50 series. These developments signify Honor’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and features in its upcoming smartphone offerings

