Honor is all set to unveil a cool new phone called the Honor X50 GT in China tomorrow! The super-fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power it, which is the best part. Honor has been teasing us with some awesome details about this phone. They want us to know that the Honor X50 GT is not just powerful; it’s also built tough. The X50 can handle drops like a champ. It even got a special certification from SGS for its excellent drop protection.

As far as the battery is concerned, it’s going to have a huge 5,800 mAh battery. Honor claims that it can last for at least four years. It has the biggest vapor chamber heat dissipation unit in its class, making sure it stays cool even during heavy use. They’re using some fancy tech terms like micro-channel ley lines and Bernoulli bionic fins, but what you need to know is that it keeps the phone cool and running smoothly.

The Honor X50 GT will have a big 6.78-inch OLED screen with a super clear 1.5K resolution and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It might come in different versions, like 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB, and the price could be around 2,000 Yuan, which is roughly $282.

Honor X50 Pro 5G Specifications: Rumors & Leaks

For the camera, they’re talking about an 8-megapixel front camera and a powerful 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera system on the back. And that’s not all—it will have cool features like 35W fast charging, super-fast RAM and storage, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and the latest Android 14 with MagicOS 7.2 on top. You can pick it up in black or silver.

So, get ready for some tech excitement tomorrow when Honor reveals all the details about the X50 GT!