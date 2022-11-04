Qualcomm is all ready to launch the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this month. All the major Android OEMs will bring devices with the chipset soon after. A new series of leaked specs reveal that Honor Magic 5 will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Honor Magic 5 to Launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 50MP main Camera

The reports have further revealed that the phone will also feature a curved high refresh rate 6.8-inch display with PWM dimming. In terms of cameras, Magic 5 will bring a 50MP main shooter with AI ISP tuning. The flagship will also offer an IP-68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additonally, the phone will come with blazing-fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The leaks have further revealed that the company is also working on a new foldable phone. The phone will also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 66W wired charging.

The CPU performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is improved by 10%, the energy efficiency is improved by 15%, the GPU performance is improved by 20%, the AI ​​performance is enhanced by up to 50%, and the ISP performance will also be improved a lot. We will get more official information about it in the coming days.

