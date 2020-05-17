The Honor X10 is going to launch on May 20. Now Honor X10 Live Images Surface Ahead of Launch, revealing the three colours the phone will have. The live images have revealed that the phone will come in Blue, Orange, and Black. Moreover, we can also see the design of the coming phone.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back. The camera setup is placed in the upper-left corner inside a rectangular plate along with an LED flash. Moreover, the phone has a glass body. Thanks to the previous leaks, the smartphone will have a 40MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

Furthermore, the phone will have a notch-less display and come with a pop-up selfie camera. The rumours claimed that it will have 16MP resolution. Moving forward, the phone will have a 6.63″ LCD screen. It will have 6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will have a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The company has also confirmed that the phone will have a Kirin 820 SoC with 5G support. There are chances that the company will unveil a Pro version too on May 20.