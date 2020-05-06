Get Ready for another SMartphone From Honor. As the company has today revealed that it will unveil a new smartphone, Honor X10 on May 20. Honor has made this announcement on Weibo by sharing a poster which confirms the X10 will support 5G networks. Now let’s have a look at the key specs of the coming phone.

Honor X10 with 5G Support to Launch on May 20

Unfortunately, the company has not shared any details about the coming phone except that it will be a 5G phone. However, the phone has appeared on TENAA revealing some important specs. TENAA listing has revealed that the phone will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC. Moreover, it will have a 6.63″ LCD of FullHD+ resolution.

You will be happy to know that the coming phone will sport a 40MP Sony IMX600y main camera on the back. There will be two other cameras including an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro or depth modules. On the front, you will see a 16MP camera to take beautiful selfies.

Furthermore, the coming phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. This is all that we know so far about the phone.

By seeing at the specs, I can say that the coming phone will be a mid-ranger.