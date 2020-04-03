How to Apply for Insaf Imdad Program?

In the wake of coronavirus Pandemic, the government is trying to support people in every possible way. Be it WhatsApp helpline, coronavirus gov pk app or Ehsaas program for ration distribution; government has launched various initiatives. This time PITB along with KPITB has launched another initiative to help the needy and deserving families during this challenging time due to COVID-19: Insaf Imdad Program.

Under this program, the government will be distributing Rs. 4000 to 2.5 million deserving families. It is one of the best initiatives for submitting financial aid applications to the Govt. of Punjab, which will be assessed and verified and then processed to give financial support to the applicant.

How to Apply for Insaf Imdad Package?

There are three ways to apply for Insaf Imdad Package.

Apply on Website:

It is the easiest method of all, and it helps you to apply for Insaf Imdad Program on the website by only filling your name, CNIC and mobile number.

To apply for this program via website, follow this link: https://insafimdad.punjab.gov.pk/

Apply through Mobile App:

In order to apply for this program through a mobile app, you can download the Insaf Imdad app from the Google Play store. By opening the app, you will find a form. All you need to do is to fill your information and tap on submit to apply.

Here’s a link to the app.

Apply with SMS:

This is the best method for those who are not tech-savvy. To apply for Insaf Imdad Package, all you need to do is to send SMS on 8070. SMS should contain your information. For example, Imdad 3****-5*****-3 Jawad Ahmed.

Who is not Eligible for this Program:

People who fall in any of these categories are not eligible for Insaf Imdad Program:

Serving/rretired government or private employees

Owner of car/bike

People who are already enrolled in any other welfare program

utility bills per month should not be more than PKR 10,000

