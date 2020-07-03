PITB has launched an e-payment gateway to facilitate people to reduce visits, and long queues wait. Just recently, we have come to know that vehicle token tax can be paid via Epay App, and no doubt, it’s an excellent initiative. Citizens can conduct these transactions through their smartphones while sitting at home. This blog has mentioned steps to pay Token Tax via Epay Punjab App.

To execute financial transactions in the best possible way, PITB has collaborated with banks to design a seamless model for the application. Through this app, all Punjab number token tax can be paid in less than 5 minutes and without any hassle.

How to Pay Vehicle Token Tax via Epay Punjab App?

Step 2: Register using your CNIC and your email ID

Step 2: Click the Excise and Taxation Tab and enter your vehicle number

Step 3: Generate Token Tax Receipt, and you will receive a text message including 17 Digit number

Step 4: You can easily transfer through the Online internet/mobile banking and pay the amount by entering that 17 digit number.

No doubt, it’s a very good initiative, especially in COVID-19 days, when people are afraid to contract the virus. By staying at home and paying the bill, people cannot only curb virus spread but can also pay token tax by the ease of staying at home during these heated days. Furthermore, users are also facilitated with a 5% discount in token tax, if paid through using the ePay Punjab App.

The last day to pay the vehicle token tax is 30-09-2020.

Also Read: PITB Launches Yaran-e-Watan Website for Voluntary Registration of Overseas Pakistani Doctors