Today, I bring to you my list of Top 5 Free Software to root any android device with a Computer. These are the best Android rooting tools for phones & tablet devices. Not only this, but I will also tell you how to root your Android phone using PC software. There’s no risk at all in trying out this rooting software as they aren’t going to lump your devices. But first of all, let’s discuss what actually Rooting is and why it is necessary to root your device.

What Is Rooting an Android Device?

Rooting is a process that allows you to obtain complete rights over your Android device. After rooting your device, you will get root-level access. In more simple words, rooting enables you to customize the device as per your needs. By using a reliable root App for PC, you can unlock a lot of features on your Android mobile.

Why do we need to Root Our Devices?

After getting to know about the process of rooting. The next question that comes to mind is why we need to get root-level access to our phone? There are many situations in which rooting can help. First of all, think of a situation when you experience a storage space crunch in your mobile, but can’t get rid of unwanted pre-installed Apps. Rooting your Android device allows you to get the authority for removing pre-installed Apps In short, rooting your device will give you full authority to unlock more features in your device. There are many benefits of rooting your phone like

First of all, it boosts your Phone speed and Battery Life.

You can easily remove pre-installed apps like System Apps.

You can also remove apps like Facebook, Chrome that keeps sucking your RAM and battery by running in the background

Most importantly, you can tweak your phone by increasing Wifi Speed, Video streaming speed, SD read/write speed and SIM detecting Speed.

You can also install Custom Kernel and Custom ROMS to boost your phone performance.

Finally, you can have full control of your device.

How to Root Android Phone With PC Software?

You can root your device using either of two ways, i.e., with or without a PC depending on your convenience and what the device supports. Here we have gathered 5 widely used android root software for PC and mobiles, which you can try. Let’s discuss all these.

1. Kingo Root – Best Software to Root Android Device

Kingo Root is one of the most popular and widely use root software. Using root software for PC, you can root your Android mobile easily. It helps to root any Android phone in a single click which has a success rate of approximately 90%. That’s why it is compatible with the majority of mobile devices. Moreover, it is the only one click rooting software on which many developers are continuously working to bring improvements and to increase the device limit in every update.

Moreover, it also comes with a tool dubbed as “Kingo SuperUser” to manage the rooted Android devices. It is a good alternative for SuperSU to manage root permission after rooting your Android devices. Furthermore, it has the feature of “Pure Cleaner” which can clean up junk files and improve phone speed.

Pros:

It roots the mobile device quickly.

It is compatible with most Android devices from famous brands like Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, OPPO etc.

The best part is that it has an easy to use interface to carry out the rooting process.

It comes as a free version so you will pay nothing to have one.

Cons:

It does not support the Android devices which have the latest Android versions, i.e. Android version 4.4 and up

Some features are missing because of its availability as a free version.

How to Root Android Phone with PC using Kingo PC Software?

Enable USB Debugging Mode on your Android smartphone.

Download Kingo Root Windows Application and install it normally on your Windows PC.

After connecting your Android device, if your device driver is not installed on your Computer, Kingo Root will install it for you automatically.

Now, Click on the ‘Root’ Button to begin the rooting process.

Kingo Root will Automatically Root your phone.

Once it completes its process, your Android device is rooted.

Click Here to Download Kingo Root

2. iRoot – An Advanced Version of vRoot to Root Your Phone

Now comes the iRoot rooting application. If you are looking for rooting software for Android devices using a PC, it is the best choice. iRoot allows you to enhance device performance, uninstall pre-installed apps, and enables blocked features on your phone.

For those who don’t know, iRoot was previously known as vRoot. It provides rooting for almost all Android devices with different Android versions. Moreover, its installation is super easy as it just takes 3 steps to root the Android devices.

Pros:

The installation is very easy.

You can root your device without internet, once you download it.

It is compatible with most Android device.

Cons:

It has higher chances of messing up the Boot loader while rooting your Android phone.

It is a bit confusing for beginners to understand the rooting operations of it.

How to Root Android Phone with PC using iRoot?

Enable USB Debugging Mode on your Android smartphone.

Download the iRoot Windows Application and install it normally on your Windows PC.

After connecting your Android device, click on the ‘Root’ Button to begin the rooting process.

It will take only 4-5 minutes to root your phone.

Click Here to Download iRoot.

3. Root Genius – Top Rooting Software for PC

Here comes another brilliant PC software to root Android Devices. After installing this software on your PC, it makes the rooting process fast, easy, and straightforward. You will have an unforgettable user experience. Because of its flexibility, it is the preferred choice of developers for rooting their Android phones.

This tool proceeds in a very stable frame and guarantees the complete installation of Superuser. Moreover, it is compatible with over 10 000 latest device models under reputed manufacturer names. Also, it is available in many languages including Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Pros:

It is available for free.

It has support for over 10, 000 android devices.

You can get rid of built-in apps once rooting is done.

It is compatible with Android 2.2 to 4.4.

It is effortless to use this software because it operates with a single click.

Cons:

It lacks the functionality for unrooting. That means you will be unable to reverse rooting even if something goes wrong.

Some features are missing because of its availability as a free version.

How to Root Your Android Phone with PC using Root Genius?

First of all download and install Root genius for Windows: Root Genius

Now Run Root genius Android as administrator and connect your Android device to your PC via USB cable.

Enable USB Debugging mode from Settings

Click ROOT to begin the rooting process. It will take only 2 to 3 minutes.

When done, click Finish and it will reboot your phone.

To check if you are successfully rooted, download and install any Root Checker app from Play Store.

Click Here to Download Root Genius.

4. Baidu Root APK – Best rooting APK for Android mobiles and Windows PC

Baidu root is one of the best rooting APK for Android mobiles and Windows PC. Basically, it is similar to the above-mentioned rooting software. So, if you are looking for a fast and well-performing APK to root your Android devices, then Baiduroot is the best option for you. Initially, the original version of this APK was in the Chinese Language. Because of its popularity all over the world, the company has now translated it into English version as well.

This APK provides a lot of interesting features. For instance, you can easily manage the memory usage of your device. It can root almost every android device. Moreover, you can root your Android device efficiently using this APK.

Pros:

It supports Android 2.2 to 4.4.

It provides you excellent privacy as it permits you straight monitor app activity.

Baidu Root has the capability to root more than 6000+ Android phones.

It is a secure and free app for Android devices.

It is also available in the English version.

Cons:

It may turn out to install lots of unexpected apps on your phone.

How to Root Your Android Phone with PC using Baidu Root APK?

First of all, download the Baiduroot APK.

After that, click “Install” to begin the installation process.

Once, the installation process gets over click “Open” and enter into the Baidu Root homepage.

Then, click on the “Root” button to root your Android device.

Then, wait for a few moments, and it will root your device.

Click Here to Download Baidu Root APK

5. Root Master – Top Rooting APK to Root Android Phone

Root Master is a simple software with which you can easily root your android device. It works just like other alternatives (mentioned above) to root Android devices. In simple words, we just have to download the APK, install it and press the button to run the rooting process. Interestingly enough, It works on almost all old smartphones and tablets as it can run on Android 1.5 up to Android 5.0.

There are several advantages of using this APK. For example, you can easily uninstall the annoying apps that usually floods many smartphones. You can also take full control of our device’s energy consumption to increase its battery life. If something goes wrong or you want to reverse the process, you can easily do that. This is a light weighted smartphone rooting tool that works smoothly on Android smart devices.

Pros:

You can download more apps on your mobile with Root Master.

It supports Android version 1.5 to Android version 5.0.

It can root the devices of famous brands like Samsung, iTel, Xiaomi etc.

Cons:

The software does not claim safe rooting and can brick your Android device.

How to Root Your Android Phone with PC using Master Root?

First of all download the Master root from the given link below.

After downloading, run the application. It will be automatically installed.

Simply go to the apps menu and click on the Root Master icon.

Now click on the “Tap to Root” button or the “Start” button depending on the version that you are running.

The application will root your phone in a few minutes.

Click Here to Download Root Master.

How to Unroot Your Android Device?

There are two easy ways to reverse the rooting process. You can choose any of these.

1.Unroot by using SuperSU

SuperSU is a popular tool for managing rooted devices. Some users use this tool to unroot their devices. To unroot the device using SuperSU, follow these steps.

Go to the Settings tab.

Scroll down and select “Full Unroot”

Now restart the phone and you will be back to normal.

2. Unroot by using a file manager

It might seem a bit complicated but it is also a preferable way to unroot the device.

Access your device’s main drive and look for “system”.

Select it, and then tap on “bin”.

In “bin”, if you found two files “busybox” and “su” then delete them. If you do not find the files there then go to the next step.

Go back to the system folder and select “xbin”. You will find both files here and delete both

Go back to the system folder and select “app”.

Delete “superuser,apk”.

Restart the device and it will be back to normal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you Update a Rooted Android Device?

Unfortunately, you cannot update your Android phone if it’s rooted. You have to unroot your device first if you want to update its firmware and software.

Is Rooting Android a Safe Practice?

Some devices such as Google Nexus, Pixel and Xiaomi devices are safer to root than most others. This is because they have unlockable boot loaders which can be rooted easily. Moreover, it also has system images that can be used to restore the device in case something goes wrong.

Is rooting legal?

Some manufacturers allow the official rooting of Android devices. These are Nexus and Google that can be officially rooted with the permission of a manufacturer. Thus it’s not illegal.

Does rooting void your warranty?

No, simply rooting your Android device, does not void the warranty. However, if you unlock the boot loader, it will definitely void the warranty. Anyhow, it totally depends on the manufacturers. Some brands like OnePlus doesn’t void their warranty if your bootloader is unlocked.

Does the root access method work for every Android phone?

No, it does not work for all android device. The latest models of phones are equipped with better security which makes it harder to root your device.

Can You Unroot or Reverse a Rooted Phone?

Yes, rooted Androids devices can be unrooted. The process of rooting can be reversed.

Wrap Up:

Rooting your devices can be beneficial if you want to do it to enhance your device performance. But it can also create liabilities. It is so obvious that rooted devices are more vulnerable to security threats and data theft because you have given access to untrustworthy websites to your device.

However, the phone manufacturers constantly patch these exploits because they are more interested in security than the freedom that rooting affords. Before rooting your device, you should keep in mind that it can wreak on your phone if you give access to third-party apps with malicious coding.

Anyhow, all the above-mention options are good for rooting android devices on the computer. You will have no excuse for not getting the best results. Before starting the rooting process, you must keep the back up of your data to care for any eventualities. Also, your android device should be charged at least 90% before rooting. You can also download any root checker app from the Google play store to confirm that your device is now fully rooted after using any of the above listed rooting software.

Once you are rooted, you will have access to new features and many restricted apps. Some rooted apps allow you to improve battery life and performance. So, it is now totally up to you whether you want to root your device or not keep in mind merits and demerits.