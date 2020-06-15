Huawei launches virtual learning programs 45 instructors from 15 HEI 's to take part in the training, including senior professors from the country's top universities

The pandemic-induced changes to mainstream schooling have the potential to further deepen learning disparities across the globe while widening the digital divide. Distance-learning has proven to be a leading successful tool to tackle this issue. Huawei Pakistan initiated a series of online training and examination programs to facilitate contactless education that is accessible to both educators and students of higher educational institutes and ICT academies.

These programs offer on an open platform high-quality resources that help instructors to learn about the recent developments in technological innovations. Huawei is eager to share its virtual learning consistently with universities and other educational organizations. The company intends to improve investment, enhance digital resource building and promote digitalization of education to ensure continuous accessibility to high-quality education.

Intelligentization has been a measure of the prosperity of nations, and in its truest sense a new culture is developing. 5G, cloud computing, the Internet of Things , Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are key ICT technologies which help this new ‘digital’ industrial revolution.

As the founder of 5G technology, and champion in other new innovations, Huawei seeks to fill this skill divide by moving vast volumes of expertise. Huawei launched the HCIA-AI Train the Trainers (TTT) program to enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence instructors in Pakistan.

In the framework of a Huawei associate-level course, the program also covers both laboratory work and theory lectures. 45 instructors from 15 HEI ‘s took part in the training, including senior professors from the country’s top universities. For teachers with a passing score of 90 per cent, a virtual qualification test has been arranged.

There are doubts and fears about reopening of educational sectors till the end of this year according to reports of WHO. However, we still have hopes that world will cope with this pandemic really soon and make the living better again.