Huawei recently introduced its latest smartphone, the Nova 12 series, at a launch event in China. These phones are already making waves in the market. The Nova 12, Nova 12 Pro, and Nova 12 Ultra support advanced 5G connectivity. These phones are sold out within a day of being available for pre-order.

These smartphones follow in the footsteps of the Mate 60 series, which quietly boosted Huawei’s share in the Chinese smartphone market. Although Huawei doesn’t typically disclose the exact number of units sold, the swift sell-out of the Nova 12 series suggests a positive response from consumers.

The Kirin 9000SL and Kirin 8000 set the Nova 12 series apart with the introduction of two new HiSilicon chipsets. The Ultra model features the Kirin 9000SL, while the standard and Pro models run on the Kirin 8000. Although detailed specifications are not yet available, reports suggest that the Kirin 9000SL is a modified version of the Kirin 9000S found in the Mate 60 series. The Kirin 8000, on the other hand, powers the Nova 12 Pro and includes a 5G modem, while the standard Nova 12 lacks this feature.

The Nova 12 Lite is a bit different from its counterparts. It incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with a 4G modem. This Lite version offers a slightly different configuration to cater to users’ varying needs.

Huawei’s ability to swiftly sell out its Nova 12 series indicates a positive trend in the Chinese smartphone market. The specific sales figures are not yet disclosed. The company is expected to restock these popular devices soon to meet the growing demand.