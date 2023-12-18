In a recent teaser video, the highly anticipated Huawei Nova 12 series unveiled its stunning signature blue variant. This captivating color, known as the No. 12 color, is set to captivate tech enthusiasts. The highly anticipated lineup of models from the renowned tech company is set to hit the market soon.

According to rumors that circulate about the Nova 12 series, the Nova 12 Lite will have a front-facing camera with a resolution of 60 megapixels. It will encompass a main camera on the back with a resolution of 50 megapixels and an OLED display that is integrated with a fingerprint sensor. It is rumored that in addition to blue, it will also be available in white and black color options. At this time, it is not apparent whether the device will be a 4G or a 5G. According to reports, the Snapdragon 778G 4G processor will power the Nova 12 4G phone. Furthermore, it is anticipated that it will allow 66W rapid charging.

Both the Nova 12 Pro and the Nova 12 Ultra will be capable of 5G connectivity. These devices will come with a pre-installed Kirin 9000s processor. It is the same processor that can be found in the Mate 60 family of smartphones’ internal components. In the Ultra model, there is potential for two-way satellite communications. It will be included as a standard feature.

A curved-edge OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 100W charging capabilities is likely to be included in both variants. Both phones might come with two 60-megapixel cameras for taking selfies. A 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support could make up their back camera configuration.

Among the much-anticipated devices are the Nova 12 Lite, Nova 12, Nova 12 Pro, and Nova 12 Ultra. Tech enthusiasts and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting the release of these cutting-edge smartphones. It promises to deliver an exceptional user experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting product launch.

