Huawei Germany has launched a promo on its website for the previously launched P30 series. Under this promo, the buyer will get a free Huawei MediaPad T3 10 and a case for the tablet. The offer is available on the purchase of P30 Lite, P30 Lite New Edition, P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Pro New Edition. All these models have launched already except the new edition of Pro version. It means we will soon see a new variant of this series.

Huawei P30 Pro new Edition to be Announced Soon

The phone has already appeared in many rumours and leaks. But unfortunately, we did not get any information about this phone except it will be different from P30 Pro. Now there are two possibilities. One is that the upcoming phone will be a more powerful version or regular P30 Pro. It may come with more RAM, battery capacity or other improved Specs.

But on the other hand, the new edition could be a budget-friendly phone for those who want to enjoy the specs of P30 Pro. We may see some downgraded specs to keep the price low.

It is a bit too early to say anything about this phone. But we will surely get more information about the phone soon. If we take a quick look at the P30 Pro specs. The phone has come with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. We may see upgraded or downgraded specs in the coming phone.

Let’s wait and see whether the coming phone will be more powerful one or a budget-friendly phone.