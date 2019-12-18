The new year is about to begin and a variety of new smartphones are also making their way to the market. We already know that Huawei is working to expand its P series by launching P40 and P40 Pro. However, we did not know the launch date of the upcoming flagship devices. Now, Huawei has announced that it will launch P40 and P40 Pro in Paris at the end of March next year. Moreover, both phones will run the Android 10-based EMUI 10 coupled with Huawei Mobile Services.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro to Launch in Paris in March with No Google Services

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer division, has revealed that both phones will come with no Google services on board. He also promised that the design of the phones will also be unique. Also, both phones will come with some advancements in the camera image quality, chipset performance and battery life. We already know that the phones will come with the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

On the other hand, Huawei has spent several months to develop high profile apps to use instead of Google services. Moreover, Huawei’s in-house OS, HarmonyOS is not coming to phones yet. But the company has revealed that it will first come in its smart devices (smart TVs, watches, speakers and so on). Hopefully, we will get the Hauwei OS in the coming years in all Huawei phones.