We already knew that Huawei is going to reveal its P40 series on March 26. As we are getting closer to the launch date, we are getting more and more leaks about the phones. Although, we have already got some information about the upcoming phones. Now Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Press Renders reveal more about them.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Press Renders Leak

A famous leakster Evan Blass (a.k.a. @evleaks) has revealed the press renders that show two colour options and the back cameras.

The phones will be available in black and silver colours. Moreover, there is an extra camera on the back of the Pro model as compare to the non-pro model.

On the other hand, the third model of the series, P40 Premium, will have two telephoto cameras. One is a periscope module with f/4.0 aperture and an 8 MP f/2.0 80mm equivalent will have 3x optical zoom. Both of these will come with PDAF and OIS.

Furthermore, the main camera is of 52 MP and there is also a 40 MP f/1.8 ultrawide camera with a 1/1.54″ sensor and PDAF. On the front, you will see a 32 MP f/2.0 1/2.8″ selfie snapper, aided by a ToF 3D camera for depth data and more secure face unlocking.

A few days left in the launch of the series. Surely, we will get more information about the phones at the launch date. So stay tuned for more updates.