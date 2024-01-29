The Huawei P70 series is the next lineup of smartphones from Huawei. It is generating anticipation, and more details about these devices have surfaced recently. A well-known tipster has recently provided additional details about the upcoming smartphones in the Huawei P70 series.

According to the latest leak from Digital Chat Station, Huawei is currently testing two display options for the upcoming P70 series. The leaked information suggests that the available display sizes will be 6.5 inches and 6.8 inches. Both variants are anticipated to sport a 2.5D curved design, offering a high resolution of 1.5K and incorporating LTPO refresh rate technology for a smoother visual experience. Additionally, the leaks hint at impressively thin bezels for an enhanced display.

The camera system of the Huawei P70 series is poised to undergo substantial enhancements. There is anticipation of the inclusion of the Omnivision OV50H sensor with a variable physical aperture, suggesting improved camera capabilities for the upcoming smartphones. The Omnivision OV50H sensor, introduced in January 2023, stands as a high-resolution 50MP sensor tailored for premium smartphones.

Featuring a sizable 1/1.3-inch sensor and a pixel size of 1.2 microns, this sensor is anticipated to offer an exceptional low-light photography experience for users of the Huawei P70 series. The sensor boasts support for various HDR modes, high frame rates, and advanced capabilities such as 8K video recording and 4K video with electronic image stabilization (EIS).

Distinctive in its design, the Huawei P70 series is anticipated to showcase a unique rear camera arrangement with a triangular pattern housing a triple-lens setup. Additionally, the device is set to feature Huawei’s XMAGE branding, adding to its imaging capabilities.

Beyond the camera improvements, the Huawei P70 series is set to include a substantial 5000mAh battery and stereo dual speakers with a receiver. The base model is anticipated to be equipped with the Kirin 9000S chipset. Speculations point towards a potential release date in late March or early April 2024.