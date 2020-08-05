Huawei Pakistan is going to launch IT training program for the govt employees

Delegation of Huawei Technologies Pakistan led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Mark Meng called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom welcomed the Huawei delegation in his office and matters related to information and communication technology (ICT), spectrum, connectivity and digitalization were discussed during the meeting.

The CEO Huawei briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the company’s programs and its initiatives regarding ICT sector.

He also apprised that the company Pakistan is going to launch IT training program for the government employees. The Federal Minister for IT lauded the firm programs and its initiatives for the development of the ICT sector. He also assured Ministry of IT’s full support to the smartphone company.