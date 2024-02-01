Speculations from November 2023 hinted at the Huawei Pocket S2 foldable phone, initially expected to debut in December. However, a later report in December indicated a delay, pushing the launch to early 2024. A reliable leaker from China has now disclosed the Pocket S2’s launch date.

Interestingly, the leaker also mentioned Huawei’s plans to unveil a new notebook featuring its in-house processor. As per Leaker, the Huawei Pocket S2 is anticipated to be revealed on Feb. 27, potentially coinciding with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The leaker suggested the device could run on a slightly underclocked variant of the Kirin 9000s.

To provide some context, the Mate 60 series of flagship phones, unveiled last year, also utilizes the Kirin 9000s chip. However, details regarding the specifications of the upcoming Huawei Pocket S2 are currently unavailable, as the rumor mill has not yet disclosed any specific information in this regard.

Additionally, the leaker stated that Huawei is set to unveil a new laptop featuring the Kirin PC processor. Although the specific launch timeframe was not mentioned, there are indications that the device might be officially introduced alongside the Huawei Pocket S2.

Another recent leak provided insights into the specifications of Huawei’s Kirin PC processor. The details include 4 x TSV large core, 4 x TSV medium core, Maleoon 910 with 8-10cu for graphics, dual large-core NPU (Ascend Lite), dual micro-core NPU (Ascend Tiny), support for up to 32GB LPDDR5-6400, up to 2TB SSD, and compatibility with 2 or 3 x USB 4.0.

The Maleoon 910 serves as Huawei’s in-house-developed GPU. The performance of this Kirin processor is suggested to be comparable to Apple’s A12Z. It is anticipated that the PC powered by the Kirin processor will run on the Harmony OS.