Huawei has revealed Nova 7 SE 5G back in April. Now a new Huawei phone is certified with the model number CND-AN00. According to the leaks, it will be the previously available nova 7 SE 5G with a new chipset.

The newly certified device matches the footprint, battery size, and the actual charger that will be shipped with the phone. However the new one will come with the Mediatek’s Dimensity 800U SoC rather than the Kirin 820 5G platform.

Huawei to relaunch Nova 7 SE with Dimensity 800U SoC

Additionally, the previous Nova 7 SE has come with 8GB of RAM and two storage options – 128/256 GB. So, we can expect the lesser RAM option in the new one.

Moreover, some leaks also claim that the new version of 7 SE 5G will be more budget-freindly then its twins. If we talk about thechipsets, the Kirin 820 5G chipset has four Cortex-A76 units that go over 2.2 GHz, with the other four staying at 1.84 GHz. On the other hand, the Dimensity 800U has only two powerful A76 cores while the other six are A55 and at 2.0 GHz.

The reason of changing the chipset is in response to the US ban that limits Huawei’s access to manufacturing facilities for its custom-designed chips.

